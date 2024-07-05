VIDEO - Compilation by Truth Justice on X (June 2024)

VIDEO - Compilation by Truth Justice (June 2024)

OPERATION DECEPTION: President Trump was misled and deceived by Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, the CDC, FDA and Alex Azar the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services who was under criminal investigation at the time Operation Warp Speed was signed. This deception led to deaths.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE LIES: Over 17,000 Scientists and Physicians confirm that Governments around the world along with Corporations willfully and deliberately lied to humanity about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines which are actually not vaccines, but genetic injections classified as Bioweapons of Mass Destruction as recently confirmed by Dr. Francis Boyle.

Dr. Robert Malone confirms on behalf of over 17,000 physicians and scientists that the data now shows that the Covid vaccinated are more likely to become infected or have disease or even death if they have been Vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated people.

The Covid Vaccines damage your heart, brain, reproductive tissue, lungs, increase cancer and permanently damage your immune system.

