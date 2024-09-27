Playback speed


VIDEO - Japanese Parliament ICS6 (Sep.27, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Sep 27, 2024
VIDEO - Japanese Parliament ICS6 (Sep.27, 2024)

We are about to deliver a speech to the Japanese Parliament today about the dangers of new generation of mRNA Vaccines, which will be unleashed on Japan and the world in one week.

We are kindly hosted by:

Dr. William Makis MD
