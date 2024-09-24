VIDEO - Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse

Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse

Japan has issued a dire warning about the mRNA vaccines that were administered globally in late 2020 and declared “safe and effective.”

According to Japanese scientists, these vaccines are safely reducing the global population and effectively collapsing populations. The scientists, among the most respected in the world, also allege that international organizations such as the UN, along with multiple world governments, are involved in a massive cover-up to hide the full extent of this catastrophic loss of life.

Give a gift subscription

Share