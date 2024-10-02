Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

VIDEO - Heiko Sepp Full Movie - "My biggest Battle" - COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Norwegian Extreme Triathlete

Dr. William Makis MD
Oct 02, 2024
7
Share
Transcript

Join Heiko Sepp, Norway's extreme triathlete, on a harrowing journey from heart inflammation to autoimmune disease

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this podcast

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHILE Conference (APSIIN) - “VACUNA ANTICOVID Y CÁNCER. ¿Qué está pasando?” (Sep.6, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Joe Rogan on young people dying suddenly
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Japanese Parliament ICS6 (Sep.27, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - TNT - The Johnny Vedmore Show with Dr.William Makis (Aug.20, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic - made life hell for the unvaccinated
  Dr. William Makis MD