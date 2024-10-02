Share this post
VIDEO - Heiko Sepp Full Movie - "My biggest Battle" - COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Norwegian Extreme Triathlete
Oct 02, 2024
Join Heiko Sepp, Norway's extreme triathlete, on a harrowing journey from heart inflammation to autoimmune disease
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
