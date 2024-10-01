VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)

Share this postVIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript83Share this postVIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)Dr. William Makis MDOct 01, 202483Share this postVIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32ShareTranscriptVIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Status would be the first thing to investigate.SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShareDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionVIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)makismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15 minutes with Dr.MakisIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. William Makis MDRecent EpisodesVIDEO - CHILE Conference (APSIIN) - “VACUNA ANTICOVID Y CÁNCER. ¿Qué está pasando?” (Sep.6, 2024)Sep 30 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - Joe Rogan on young people dying suddenlySep 28 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - Japanese Parliament ICS6 (Sep.27, 2024)Sep 27 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population CollapseSep 24 • Dr. William Makis MDINTERVIEW - TNT - The Johnny Vedmore Show with Dr.William Makis (Aug.20, 2024)Sep 23 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic - made life hell for the unvaccinatedSep 22 • Dr. William Makis MDEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)Sep 21 • Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)