VIDEO - CHILE Conference (APSIIN) - “VACUNA ANTICOVID Y CÁNCER. ¿Qué está pasando?” (Sep.6, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Sep 30, 2024
Transcript

Jornada cientifica realizada en Chile.

Acá compartimos los videos de los invitados.

Dear Dr. William Makis:

I am Dr. Gustavo Sepúlveda, a vascular and endovascular surgeon from Chile, former president of our society. For a few years now, I have been participating in an Association of Health Professionals in Chile (APSIIN), delivering scientific information against mRNA vaccine platforms.

I would like to contact you and invite you to an activity that we are carrying out in our country. The topic is Anticovid Vaccines and Cancer. This would be telematically, via streaming. I would like you to talk to us about "Turbo Cancer".

Your presence would be a great contribution.
Thank you very much for everything you have done for humanity.

