VIDEO - Tucker Carlson - 24 year old Injured by Military (POTS, Pacemaker)

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 02, 2024
Transcript

Catherine Herridge on How 𝕏 Was the Only Platform That Would Allow Her to Share the Story of a 24-Year-Old Soldier Who Was Injured by the COVID Vaccine

"She's 24-years-old...She's had multiple heart attacks. She's had a mini-stroke and we sat down with her just days before she got a pacemaker at 24...

We felt that 𝕏 was the platform where we could have an open candid conversation...

What I heard anecdotally from colleagues is that on other platforms that story...could be deamplified."

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
