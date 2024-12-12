Playback speed
VIDEO - Censorship and Political control of AI is 1000x more dangerous than censorship of social media (posted by Elon Musk Dec.11, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Dec 12, 2024
6
13
Transcript

MARC ANDREESSEN: "AI has been a censorship machine from Day One. It is 100% intentional. This is how you end up with black George Washington at Google. These companies were born woke. They were born to be censorship machines."

"Censorship of AI is 1000-1Mx more dangerous than social media. AI will be the control layer for how everything works in the future. So if that AI is woke/biased/censored, you're in a hyper-Orwellian China style social credit nightmare."

"The way this happens is because the AI has been trained to lie."

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
