Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
8

VIDEO - Dr.William Bay on his Legal win in the Supreme Court against his corrupt Australian Medical Board

Dr. William Makis MD
Dec 16, 2024
7
8
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - Dr.William Bay on his Legal win in the Supreme Court against his corrupt Australian Medical Board

Give a gift subscription

Share

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
BREAKING NEWS: I have started a GiveSendGo legal fund to defend myself against efforts by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (and UCP Health…
  Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: Huge International scandal for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith!
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Censorship and Political control of AI is 1000x more dangerous than censorship of social media (posted by Elon Musk Dec.11, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4…
  Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: My family was threatened by Alberta Health Services 3 times today - word has it Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doubling…
  Dr. William Makis MD
Flu Vaccine Injury Story - Dr.Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - CHD Dr.Paul Thomas - The Failure of mRNA Technology (Oct.30, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD