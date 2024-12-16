NEWS: I have retained Human Rights Lawyer Mr.James Kitchen (NCI Expert Witness), to defend against Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta attacks on my family!

How have the courts and regulatory bodies played a role in #COVID19 mandates and policies over the last three years?

Listen to #NCI Expert Witness, James Kitchen, as he takes us behind the scenes of the judicial and regulatory systems in Canada

Mr.James Kitchen has gone up against the woke establishment in multiple Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Alberta.

Please donate to: givesendgo.com/makisMD

Give a gift subscription

Share