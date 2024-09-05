Destroying Evidence - Alberta, Ontario and Sask are destroying ALL COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, as ordered by Health Canada on Aug.27, 2024

Jacqueline Wilson - CTV News Calgary Reporter/Producer

A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.

“To assist with the implementation of the newest COVID-19 vaccine formulation (KP.2) for the fall, the provinces and territories were directed by Health Canada to remove and destroy all current COVID-19 vaccine formulation(XBB) from all sites across their jurisdictions on August 31, 2024,” an Alberta Health statement said Wednesday.

Officials told CTV News the decision to withdraw the XBB COVID-19 vaccine was delivered by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) during a July 25 meeting .

Health Canada says their directive to provinces is that the swap should have happened so there is uninterrupted access to vaccines.

“The withdrawal of currently available COVID-19 XBB vaccines should be timed to align with authorization decisions of the new formulation vaccines to ensure Canadians have uninterrupted access to COVID-19 vaccines,” a Health Canada statement said.

The agency says it is reviewing submissions from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax for updated COVID-19 vaccines on an expedited basis.

There is no timeline on when the new vaccines will be rolled out here.

Ontario withdraws vaccines too

Alberta isn't the only province to begin removal of the vaccines, as Ontario's Ministry of Health revealed it was also ordered to take the COVID-19 XBB vaccines(opens in a new tab) off the market.

In a letter posted online and dated Aug. 27, the agency said it was told to "quarantine remaining supply of viable XBB vaccine" starting on Sept. 1 and "follow local practices and process for the destruction of these vaccines."

"As a result of this regulatory withdrawal process, XBB COVID-19 vaccine will not be available between the market withdrawal on September 1, 2024, to receipt of the new formulation of KP.2," the letter said.

This comes as PHAC is conducting a mail-out national research study on immunization coverage(opens in a new tab) among adults and attitudes related to them.

PHAC is looking for at least 20,000 respondents, but only randomly selected households will receive a letter with a survey code.

Almost every two years since 2001, the federal government has done a survey to track disease coverage and improve vaccination programs.

The 2023 survey results show coverage for routine vaccines range from 87 per cent for measles to about six per cent for mpox.

In general, 18 per cent of adults were hesitant or reluctant to be vaccinated.

Safety concerns, fear of side effects, and feeling they are unnecessary were the most cited reasons for refusal.

My Take…

They are destroying all COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine vials so they cannot be tested for DNA contamination (or other types of contamination).

The COVID-19 Vaccines are themselves evidence of a crime, and destroying evidence is a violation of the Criminal Code of Canada.

If Alberta Health is involved in destroying these vaccines, then is the Alberta Minister of Health committing a violation of the Criminal Code and can she be arrested for it? Food for thought.

There is another point I’d like to make. Once the evidence of the contents of all COVID-19 Vaccine vials is eliminated, it is then possible to proceed with a plan to blame all COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine injuries on something else, something new. Perhaps a new pathogen. Something that may even be accompanied by lockdowns in the near term.

