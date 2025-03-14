Playback speed
BREAKING NEWS: Slovakia Government Investigation reveals: People who took COVID-19 Vaccines are "Genetically modified organisms"

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 14, 2025
Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!!

"I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism.

" Robert Kennedy Jr, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel has also been informed.

"My primary task is to uphold the Constitution, and as a doctor, I have the duty and the right to protect the health of Slovak citizens. Yesterday, I also informed the U.S. Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt.

Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed.

"34 batches from Pfizer and Moderna have been analyzed so far, which were stored according to the proper cold chain and only those that were used for the Slovak population during the COVID-19 epidemic. Today, I will present the most significant result of the analysis. "

" The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analyzed batches proved that in every single vial, there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector that encodes the cassette for the synthesis of the S-protein, if not other proteins as well. Almost in the same amount as mRNA, DNA is also present there. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than the mRNA.

This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine.

This genetic code for the synthesis of the S-protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA, and subsequently, such a human organism becomes—I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism."

Source: Aussie17

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
