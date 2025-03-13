Playback speed
BREAKING NEWS: Delivered a second extortion payment of $45,000 to Alberta Health Services lawyers in downtown Edmonton! They were threatening to go through with Court Hearing tomorrow.

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 13, 2025
The demand was to deliver the money by noon or they would proceed with tomorrow’s Court Hearing and application to have me imprisoned for 83 days, despite the fact that the original $10,000 extortion fee was already paid.

Please call Alberta Premier Danielle’s Smith Office at 780-427-2251 or email premier@gov.ab.ca, to let her know how you feel about Alberta taxpayers spending over $10 million on AHS Lawyers to extort my family for $100,000 and to stop me from feeding my family.

Also, if anyone can get me in touch with RCMP Investigators who are Investigating Alberta Health Services corruption and criminal activity, I would be happy to testify.

This is the type of criminal activity that brings down entire governments.

This is Alberta, Canada's most conservative Province, openly extorting a doctor and his young family, for protecting his cancer patients.

Shame on the Alberta Government of Premier Danielle Smith for openly participating in this ruthless criminal activity in front of the whole world to see. You may be trying to stop me from feeding my kids, but I will prevail over all of you.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Dr. William Makis MD
