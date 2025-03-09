Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
EXCLUSIVE: NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY (NCI) Edmonton, Alberta, on March 8, 2025 - Dr.William Makis Testimony on children and COVID-19 Vaccines
Mar 09, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: NATIONAL CITIZEN'S INQUIRY (NCI) Edmonton, Alberta, on March 8, 2025 - Dr.William Makis Testimony on children and COVID-19 Vaccines
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post