Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
9

EXCLUSIVE: NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY (NCI) Edmonton, Alberta, on March 8, 2025 - Dr.William Makis Testimony on children and COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 09, 2025
7
9
Share
Transcript

EXCLUSIVE: NATIONAL CITIZEN'S INQUIRY (NCI) Edmonton, Alberta, on March 8, 2025 - Dr.William Makis Testimony on children and COVID-19 Vaccines

Give a gift subscription

Share

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO: NCI Testimony - Are children safe in Canada? I will be testifying tomorrow on March 8, 2025
  Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: I have just returned from the Edmonton Court of King's Bench - first extortion payment paid and Alberta Premier Danielle…
  Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: An Injection of Truth from Alberta Government - they FROZE my STRIPE account to break me financially and silence me!! LATEST…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Patriot Strong Podcast - Interview with Dr.William Makis about Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Cancer
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - Tucker Carlson interviews Human Rights Lawyer Bob Amsterdam who has worked in Ukraine - shocking interview
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 043: The Kim Iversen Show (Part 2) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 042: The Kim Iversen Show (Part 1) - Mel Gibson, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in Cancer
  Dr. William Makis MD