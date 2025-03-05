Playback speed
BREAKING NEWS: I have just returned from the Edmonton Court of King's Bench - first extortion payment paid and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will fail in her effort to have me imprisoned for 83 days!

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 05, 2025
105
49
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS: I have just returned from the Edmonton Court of King's Bench - first extortion payment paid and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will fail in her effort to have me imprisoned for 83 days!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government viciously attacked my family and is working with AHS to extort us for over $140,000 in fraudulent Court costs awarded by corrupt Justin Trudeau appointed Judge Avril Inglis,

however, they will not succeed in having me imprisoned for 83 days!

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
