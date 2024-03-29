Subscribe
Childhood Vaccines - SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) - 2 month olds who died after childhood vaccines - three tragic stories
CASE 01 (Gracie): Four days after Gracie received her two month shots – DTaP, HIB, IPV, Hep B and PCV – she died of cardiopulmonary arrest and cerebral…
10 hrs ago
•
Dr. William Makis MD
53
Childhood Vaccines - SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) - 2 month olds who died after childhood vaccines - three tragic stories
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
RUMBLE LINK: VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
11 hrs ago
•
Dr. William Makis MD
18:59
64
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
makismd.substack.com
mRNA Injury Stories - 24 year old Jayden Zientara, healthcare worker in Nashville at Vanderbilt, developed a baseball size brain tumor - new…
On Nov.26, 2023, 24 year old healthcare worker Jayden’s life was turned upside down. She had been experiencing a migraine for days. On Nov.27, a CT and…
Mar 28
•
Dr. William Makis MD
1:03
103
mRNA Injury Stories - 24 year old Jayden Zientara, healthcare worker in Nashville at Vanderbilt, developed a baseball size brain tumor - new migraines are a dangerous sign - 15 cases
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
Mar 28
•
Dr. William Makis MD
21:43
59
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
makismd.substack.com
Miraculous Micro-Preemie Birth Story and Why Every Baby Should Get To Keep Their Own Cord Attached - Immediate cord clamping and AUTISM link
A Miraculous Micro-Preemie Birth Story and Why Every Baby Should Get To Keep Their Own Cord Attached
Mar 27
•
Dr. William Makis MD
95
Miraculous Micro-Preemie Birth Story and Why Every Baby Should Get To Keep Their Own Cord Attached - Immediate cord clamping and AUTISM link
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023) Highlights: "...The vaccination turned out to be the greatest blessing for the money and…
Mar 27
•
Dr. William Makis MD
35:56
170
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
makismd.substack.com
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Shows Links Between Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) - 749 deaths liked to Hib…
The CDC’s own research found that the long denied vaccine-SIDS link is real. If you believe the official pronouncements of top governmental health…
Mar 26
•
Dr. William Makis MD
121
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Shows Links Between Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) - 749 deaths liked to Hib (Haemophilus influenzae Type b) and 51% were SIDS
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
Mar 26
•
Dr. William Makis MD
24:28
110
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
makismd.substack.com
Childhood Vaccines - HPV Vaccine (Gardasil) injuries & deaths of young girls - injury of 12 year old soccer player Holly, High school…
12 year old soccer player Holly injured by HPV Vaccine (Gardasil) This is Holly's story - Gardasil. "This is our story so far (as at 1st May 2016)” Our…
Mar 25
•
Dr. William Makis MD
88
Childhood Vaccines - HPV Vaccine (Gardasil) injuries & deaths of young girls - injury of 12 year old soccer player Holly, High school lacrosse player Amanda Ratner, death of a 14 year old Mexican girl
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV…
VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June…
Mar 25
•
Dr. William Makis MD
6:11
78
VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008
makismd.substack.com
NEWS: I will be filing criminal charges against Alberta Health Services Officials, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta leaders …
NEWS (March 24, 2024): My family is currently being threatened and extorted by Alberta Health Services AHS_Media Officials and College of Physicians and…
Mar 25
•
Dr. William Makis MD
231
NEWS: I will be filing criminal charges against Alberta Health Services Officials, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta leaders & will make formal request to Elon Musk for legal assistance!
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 international soccer players collapsing in the past week
VIDEO - Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 soccer players collapsing in the past week
Mar 24
•
Dr. William Makis MD
4:06
139
VIDEO - Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 international soccer players collapsing in the past week
makismd.substack.com
