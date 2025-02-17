Dr.John Campbell’s Twitter account was hacked around the same time as mine was, by the same hackers. In the above “hostage” picture, you can see the two hacked accounts working together to pump some fake crypto.

Yesterday, I received this call, in an attempt to make me do the same:

They asked Dr.John Campbell to actually make a video promoting the fake crypto they were pumping on his hacked account, while pretending to be X Customer support helping him get his account back.

They also made a fake crypto coin of me as well.

Then they were cross-posting on the two accounts and pumping these fraudulent crypto coins while X (Twitter) Support sat around and did absolutely nothing.

My Take…

They do this for a couple of hours, then delete all the posts. Then do it all over again.

It’s been a frustrating Sunday.

Dr.John Campbell and I have been targeted, our X accounts are hacked, we don’t have access to our Twitter accounts, and X or Twitter support is nowhere to be found.

I guess they went all out on this one.

Anything to stop the information on Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole and Cancer getting out. This happens just a few days after our almost two hour interview on Ivermectin and Cancer!

I hesitate to say this, but I’m not impressed with X Support’s lack of response here. Seriously Elon Musk, forget Mars and Grok 3 , if you can’t even get basic security on your own website right.

And that’s as nicely as I can put it.

