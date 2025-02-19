90,000 subscribers and not a single IT specialist!

Is there really no one with any IT experience on this substack?

Not one person who can help? Has a trick? Any tips?

Just to let everyone know that yes, my Twitter account remains hacked and the hackers have now removed my links to this substack and the Mel Gibson Ivermectin video.

To those who told me everything looks good on their end…well, it’s not.

It’s unsettling to know I can be replaced by crypto scammers and people can’t even tell the difference! We hardly knew ye, Dr.Makis! Great.

In all seriousness, though, if there is one thing I’ll take away from this, it’s how easy it is for the bad guys to win.

