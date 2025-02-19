90,000 subscribers and not a single IT specialist!
Is there really no one with any IT experience on this substack?
Not one person who can help? Has a trick? Any tips?
Just to let everyone know that yes, my Twitter account remains hacked and the hackers have now removed my links to this substack and the Mel Gibson Ivermectin video.
To those who told me everything looks good on their end…well, it’s not.
It’s unsettling to know I can be replaced by crypto scammers and people can’t even tell the difference! We hardly knew ye, Dr.Makis! Great.
Hello Dr Makis,
I’m Chandsi, i’m a software / IT engineer. I’m so sorry about your account, I didn’t know it was hacked, I just subscribed you a day ago.
Please message me and i’ll try to help you in anyway possible. We can try to regain access to your X account.
Smells like an inside job to me. Why would random hackers target you specifically? State or corporate actors have an interest in shutting you guys down.