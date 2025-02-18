NEWS: Day 3 of being hacked on X or Twitter and absolutely no help from X Support - need help from my substack followers!
I am finding out just how bad X Customer support really is.
Day 3 of being hacked out of my X account with Dr.John Campbell and no help in sight.
The crypto scammers are using both of our accounts to sell fraudulent crypto coins and defraud other X customers out of money.
We get useless AI generated responses that are of no help.
So I am requesting help.
If anyone has any connection to X, or has any free time they can spare, please report the hacker of my Twitter account @MakisMD and ask X Support to return my account back to me!
There are various ways to report things on X. I’m doing everything I can on my end.
As always, I appreciate all of your kindness and support! Thank you!!
p.s No, I don’t have my own $COVID crypto coin!
By the way, cancer is curable! There are several ways to cure cancer. Ivermectin is one way. Intermittent fasting is another way, but I fasted. I had a brain tumor, and i stopped eating.
Stop eating for five days, and then eat lightly for one day. Fast again for five days, and lightly eat for one day. Repeat this process four more times. The cancer should be completely gone. If it’s not, repeat the process. You can drink anything without sugar. Stop using alcohol, and stop processed meats. You can cure cancer and I did it for free. My physician actually told me to try this, and as she said…. I know it will work…. It did work.
I reported the account as hacked on X's support