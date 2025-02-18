I am finding out just how bad X Customer support really is.

Day 3 of being hacked out of my X account with Dr.John Campbell and no help in sight.

The crypto scammers are using both of our accounts to sell fraudulent crypto coins and defraud other X customers out of money.

We get useless AI generated responses that are of no help.

So I am requesting help.

If anyone has any connection to X, or has any free time they can spare, please report the hacker of my Twitter account @MakisMD and ask X Support to return my account back to me!

There are various ways to report things on X. I’m doing everything I can on my end.

As always, I appreciate all of your kindness and support! Thank you!!

p.s No, I don’t have my own $COVID crypto coin!

