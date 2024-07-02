VIDEO - Oncologist Prof.Dalgleish warns about Turbo Cancer (April 2024)

UK's Top Oncologist Prof Angus Dalgleish, Demands Immediate Ban on mRNA Gene Therapy Over Escalating Turbo Cancer Crisis

Highlights

I'm an oncologist, which is a clinical oncologist. And it's been a bit of a problem because I've been dismissed when I've said sensible things. Oh, he's only a clinical doctor, but these people forget that I did. I was there at the beginning with HIV and I was there in 1984 when Fauci promised a vaccine in 18 months time. Until 40 years later, we still don't have it. So I've been through all this and I found the. I was the co-discoverer of the CD4 receptor which is how I got involved in COVID in the first place. ...

Now, when we analysed the spike protein, we found out there were six inserts, plus the furin cleavage site. And the importance of this is these inserts all gave the virus a charge, a pH of 8, as opposed to normal of 6, which meant it was highly charged and acted like a fridge magnet going onto the fridge. Really hyper infectability for human cells. ...

The second thing that we did was BLAST Analysis and we pointed out the spike protein had 80% homology to human epitopes. And some of these were virtually 100% like Platelet Factor 4 (PF4), which would give you horrible clotting issues, and myelin, which would give you Guillain-Barre, et cetera. ...

I started to see in my melanoma clinic patients who've been stable for years, who suddenly came in, relapsed. Sometimes the relapse was quite vicious. I mean, they had very bad disease. We had to retreat them all over again....

They'd all been bullied by their GPs to have a booster just to be safe. And then I found that there were a lot of people coming down with lymphomas, leukemias. All of them had the booster. ...

And I had three friends who only had the booster so they could travel after being locked down for two, three years. all three of them are relapsed. And two of them have died, so we couldn't even treat these cancers. They didn't even respond to the standard treatment. So that is why I've got really, really vocal.

I believe that using messenger RNA technology for infectious disease is basically a gross medical negligence. it really is this criminal negligence now, knowing what we do.

Source: Aussie17

Give a gift subscription

Share