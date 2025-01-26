Playback speed
TOCOTRIENOL (Vitamin E) TESTIMONIAL - Dr Joseph Keenan OF U of Minnesota talks about curing his Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Follicular)
Jan 26, 2025
TOCOTRIENOL (Vitamin E) TESTIMONIAL - Dr Joseph Keenan OF U of Minnesota talks about curing his Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Follicular) in his chest.
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
