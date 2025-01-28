NEWS: Alberta government COVID-19 review calls for immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns (Rebel News Jan.27, 2025)

Alberta government COVID-19 review calls for immediate halt to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing safety concerns

The Alberta government’s newly, albeit quietly, released COVID-19 response review has made waves with its bold recommendations, especially its call for an immediate halt to the use of the novel, modified RNA COVID-19 vaccines particularly for healthy children and teenagers. This critical report, commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith, uncovers alarming gaps in the data used to authorize these vaccines and raises serious concerns about their safety and efficacy.

The review was initiated in 2022 under the leadership of Dr. Gary Davidson, a clinical lead in emergency medicine in central Alberta. Dr. Davidson was tasked with evaluating the pandemic’s response, focusing on various aspects such as non-pharmaceutical interventions (masking and lockdowns), the accuracy of predictive modelling, and the role regulatory bodies played in the response. Experts like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Byram Bridle, and Dr. David Speicher contributed to the investigation, each bringing their expertise to bear on a comprehensive assessment of pandemic policies.

Among the most striking findings of the report is the task force’s criticism of Health Canada’s decision-making process for the rushed to market novel modified RNA injections. The group points out that there were “significant gaps” in the data supporting the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, Health Canada has failed to disclose whether a proper risk assessment was ever conducted to justify the widespread use of these vaccines in individuals under 18, particularly considering the lack of long-term clinical data.

One of the most disturbing aspects highlighted in the review is the data from Pfizer’s post-authorization trial. The report reveals that 1,223 deaths and 42,086 injuries were reported within just four days of vaccination. Notably, nearly half of these adverse events occurred in individuals aged 18-50—those at negligible risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. This troubling information calls into question the overall safety profile of the vaccines, especially in young and healthy populations.

The report also discusses the known risks associated with the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used to deliver the modified RNA and spike protein into cells. These synthetic fat molecules have a well-documented toxicity profile, and there are concerns about the long-term health impacts of repeated doses. Furthermore, the review raises alarms over the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, two heart conditions that can have lifelong and potentially fatal consequences, particularly for young individuals.

Another critical aspect addressed in the Alberta report is the rushed approval process for these vaccines under Emergency Use Authorization. The review underscores that while such a pathway is easier to navigate in times of crisis, it becomes incredibly challenging to reverse decisions once questions about safety arise. The task force also points out the difficulty of obtaining accurate data on vaccine safety and efficacy within Alberta’s publicly funded healthcare system, making it almost impossible to conduct independent analysis or verification of safety claims made.

The Alberta report draws attention to the discrepancies in the clinical trials, which were plagued by inadequate follow-up, missing data, and conflicts of interest. The interim findings of Pfizer’s clinical trial revealed that 21 deaths occurred in the vaccinated group compared to 17 in the placebo group, with an alarming 3.7-fold increase in cardiac events. Moreover, the report highlights issues with underreporting adverse events, noting that only 1-10% of adverse events were properly documented.

Even more concerning is the data on pregnant women, which reveals a devastating 87.5% fetal/neonatal mortality rate in the limited trials conducted. These findings, alongside the acknowledged risks of the lipid nanoparticle delivery system, underscore the need for a re-evaluation of the vaccines' safety profile.

Despite the mounting evidence, the public health narrative has largely ignored these critical concerns, dismissing them as misinformation. However, the Alberta review demands transparency, accountability, and a rigorous risk-benefit analysis moving forward. As the province calls for a halt to the use of these vaccines in healthy young individuals, the question remains: will these calls be heeded, or will the push for blanket vaccination recommendations continue unchecked?

The review emphasizes the need for a more cautious, evidence-based approach in future pandemic responses, prioritizing transparency and informed consent over knee-jerk policies.

My Take…

I will be providing my own take on Dr.Gary Davidson’s COVID-19 Task Force Final Report in the coming days.

