Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxx husband (William McCallum) killed by hospital protocol (Mar.2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
May 01, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxx husband (William McCallum) killed by hospital protocol (Mar.2024)

0 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD Australia - Childhood Vaccines - 3 month old had seizures after DPT vaccine within 24hr and died 1 week later
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Nurse Whistleblower (March 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxxed brother killed by hospital protocols (Mar.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Medical Coder during COVID-19 (Apr.15, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Creator of VAERSAware (March 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxxed wife and Vaxxed husband - "Shedding is real" (Mar.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD