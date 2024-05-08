Share this post
VIDEO - CHD - Post-partum nurse whistleblower on fetal demise of vaxxed moms (her own mom killed by hospital protocols)(Michelle Spencer, Mar.2024)
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - CHD - Post-partum nurse whistleblower on fetal demise of vaxxed moms (her own mom killed by hospital protocols)(Michelle Spencer, Mar.2024)
May 08, 2024
8
Share this post
VIDEO - CHD - Post-partum nurse whistleblower on fetal demise of vaxxed moms (her own mom killed by hospital protocols)(Michelle Spencer, Mar.2024)
makismd.substack.com
3
VIDEO - CHD - Post-partum nurse whistleblower on fetal demise of vaxxed moms (her own mom killed by hospital protocols)(Michelle Spencer, Mar.2024)
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD - Post-partum nurse whistleblower on fetal demise of vaxxed moms (her own mom killed by hospital protocols)(Michelle Spencer, Mar.2024)