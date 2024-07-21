Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD (Marie had flu vaccine injuries) May 2024

Dr. William Makis MD
Jul 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD (Marie had flu vaccine injuries) May 2024

Give a gift subscription

Share

0 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
INTERVIEW - Deanna Lorraine (Stew Peters Network) (May 28, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - TNT Freeman Report and Dr.William Makis (April 18, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Brandy Vaughan former Merck Sales Rep for Vioxx on Childhood vaccine injuries
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Two generations of No Vaccines) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Jacqueline's son was vaccine injured at 7 months)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Christy Schweiss daughter died from immune issues after childhood vaccines)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (MJ's son got autism from MMR vaccines at 18 months) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD