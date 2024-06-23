Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

VIDEO - CHD - Former Pfizer employee reveals contaminations in COVID-19 Vaccines (May 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 23, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD - Former Pfizer employee reveals contaminations in COVID-19 Vaccines (May 2024)

Give a gift subscription

Share

6 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - CR PodCast: The Blaze with Daniel Horowitz and Dr.William Makis - Turbo Cancer in the era of COVID-19 Vaccines (Jun.7…
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 021: UCP Live Event: "An Injection of Truth" on June 17, 2024 (Official Release)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - United Conservative Party "An Injection of Truth" June 17, 2023 - bring back medical ethics!
  Dr. William Makis MD
Winter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverups
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO (CHD - both parents died from COVID-19 Vaccines) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" News: Our COVID-19 Vaccine Injury paper that was CENSORED & CANCELLED by Lancet has finally passed peer…
  Dr. William Makis MD