Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
29

VIDEO - CHD (Biologist Carolina Bourque had stroke after Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine)

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 13, 2024
29
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD (Biologist Carolina Bourque had stroke after Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine)

Give a gift subscription

Share

29 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD (Singer Jessica Sutta injured by Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 019: FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER
  Dr. William Makis MD
Australian officials murdered a child - 17 year old Dazelle Peters (lung transplant patient) was killed for being unvaccinated, joining…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson and Dr.David Martin - 9th Circuit Court rules COVID-19 mRNA Injections are not "Vaccines"
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Propaganda Series - Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande - Dec.6, 2021 (It was a Masked Christmas...We'll be in line for a booster"
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN and CANCER
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Aluminum in Childhood Vaccines and HPV Vaccine (Dr.Brian Hooker PhD - May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD