VIDEO - Canadian Independent - Alberta resident Carrie Sakamoto was COVID-19 Vaccine Injured by AstraZeneca and Pfizer

WATCH: A young Alberta woman, who suffered severe and permanent facial paralysis after receiving the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, speaks with The Canadian Independent to share her story.

Carrie Sakamoto, a perfectly healthy 45-year-old, raised her three children with her husband on a farm just outside Lethbridge, Alberta. When the pandemic struck, Carrie, like many others, rolled up her sleeve and got vaccinated. What she didn't realize is that this decision would change her life forever.

Sakamoto received the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 21, 2021, and then received a Pfizer jab on June 18, 2021. After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, she experienced severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea, dizziness, and fever, which persisted and worsened through-out the week.

On July 1, 2021, Sakamoto's husband brought her to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, Alberta, because her symptoms were worsening. Carrie noticed that the right side of her face began to droop, and she experienced stroke-like symptoms. Sakamoto was discharged from the hospital that day and was told that her symptoms would resolve themselves.

Throughout the night and into the next day, Carrie's symptoms worsened, prompting her return to the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on July 2, 2021. Her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to the need for a feeding tube as she was unable to chew and swallow food properly, Her right eye was paralyzed open so it had to be covered and taped shut.

Five days later on July 9, 2021, doctors at the hospital conveyed to Sakamoto that her injuries were attributed to a reaction from the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine administered on June 18, 2021.

After Sakamoto was released from the hospital, she and her family made the difficult decision to put their home and farm up for sale. Sakamoto mentioned that this decision wasn't easy, but she faced challenges in performing household tasks due to persistent fatigue, lack of concentration, the need for multiple medications, constant medical treatment and her inability to drive.

Carrie says that she began speaking out online about her vaccine injury with the intention of raising awareness about her experience. She notes encountering resistance from the mainstream media, which refused to share her story, and facing hurtful comments from individuals online.

In March 2023, Sakamoto was approved for compensation through the Canadian government's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). She mentioned using this approval as evidence to support her claims about her injury and noted that the mainstream media continued to refuse to speak with her. The VISP awarded Sakamoto a one-time lump sum payment of $65,000 but denied her any income replacement or coverage for ongoing medical expenses.

Sakamoto mentioned that she accepted the VISP’s $65,000 offer and decided not to appeal because she was accumulating credit card debt due to medical expenses. She has appealed the VISP’s denial for income replacement and coverage of medical expenses but hasn't received a decision yet.

Carrie continues to face a very challenging life, dealing with a disfigured face, slurred speech, constant pain in her face, ear, and head, hearing loss in her right ear, balance issues due to vertigo, memory loss, difficulty sleeping, headaches and anxiety.

A class action lawsuit has been recently filed on behalf of Carrie by an Alberta law firm, Rath & Company. The lawsuit alleges "unlawful, negligent, inadequate, improper, unfair, and deceptive practices" against both the province of Alberta and the federal government. These allegations are connected to the "warning, marketing, promotion, and distribution of the Covid vaccines."

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants hastily implemented alterations to the safety standards of the vaccines, essentially eliminating the necessity to substantiate their safety or effectiveness. Despite these changes, the vaccines were reportedly marketed as meeting such standards. Additionally, the legal claim asserts that citizens were allegedly coerced into vaccination through the enforcement of a vaccine passport, restricting the rights of those who were hesitant to receive the vaccine.

Concerning distribution, the lawsuit alleges that Health Canada negligently approved the Covid vaccines through an expedited process. This process permitted manufacturers to seek authorization for the sale and distribution of Covid vaccines without completing all long-term safety studies or committing to reviewing new evidence as it emerged. Additionally, it is alleged that this expedited process failed to demonstrate the 'safety and effectiveness' of the Covid vaccines for the general population. Carrie wants to extend a special thank you to Vets4FreeCanada for their support in raising funds for her.

You can donate to Carrie at the link below. https://givesendgo.com/vaxinjuredgal

You can read the class action lawsuit at the link below. https://rathandcompany.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/2306-00442-FILED-2024-02-29-3rd-Amended-Statement-of-Claim.pdf…

If you wish to apply to be a part of the the class action lawsuit you can do so at the link below. https://rathandcompany.com/covid-19-vaccine-class-action/

