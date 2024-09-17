VIDEO - Alberta politician, UCP MLA Jennifer Johnston is forced to undergo "re-education" by an abusive far left extremist in order to be "allowed back" into UCP Caucus

Marco Van Huigenbos posted about this and brought this to my attention.

“The training and consultations that @ABDanielleSmith is forcing independent MLA Jennifer Johnston to attend bears an uncanny similarity to the political re-education @jordanbpeterson is being forced to do by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.”

“Smith champions Jordan Peterson at every opportunity but handles her own affairs the same way as the organizations that have hounded the Dr. As a member of the UCP I'm outraged and disgusted.”

My Take…

Although it looks like the Freedom Movement in Alberta has folded, dissolved, or been fully infiltrated and co-opted (maybe for a few Hospitals thrown to Covenant Health by the AHS mafia?), if there are any true freedom fighers left in Alberta, now may be the time to start waking up.

While you were sleeping, the province was and continues to be dismantled left and right.

Give a gift subscription

Share