Nine High School Football players died suddenly in August 2024 - no one dares to mention COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine status or Vaccine injury

Share this postNine High School Football players died suddenly in August 2024 - no one dares to mention COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine status or Vaccine injurymakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisSubscribe to watchNine High School Football players died suddenly in August 2024 - no one dares to mention COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine status or Vaccine injuryDr. William Makis MDSep 01, 2024∙ Paid83Share this postNine High School Football players died suddenly in August 2024 - no one dares to mention COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine status or Vaccine injurymakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther36ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in15 minutes with Dr.MakisIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. William Makis MDRecent EpisodesEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - America Out Loud News with Malcolm Out Loud - Dr.William Makis and Dr.Peter McCullough - Turbo Cancer Special (July 6…Aug 31 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - Part 1: Vaxxed v. Unvaxxed Study: James Lyons-Weiler (childhood vaccines and chronic diseases, autism)Aug 29 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated Richard Tormanen survived 123 days in 4 different hospitals) July 2024Aug 28 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - RFK Jr and Tucker Carlson discuss what environmentalism really is (Aug.2024)Aug 27 • Dr. William Makis MDNEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 026: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been Threatened by the AHS and College of…Aug 27 • Dr. William Makis MDINTERVIEW - Dr.Chris Shoemaker and Dr.William Makis - Alberta is lost and Premier Danielle Smith has missed an opportunity of a lifetime…Aug 26 • Dr. William Makis MDEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Alberta Cancer patients are being murdered by the AHS and College mafia - and they've ensured that Premier Danielle…Aug 25 • Dr. William Makis MD