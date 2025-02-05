NEWS: USAID - the money laundering capital of the US Deep State swamp

This is epic disclosure from the Trump administration

Money to CIA

Money to WEF

Money to EcoHealth Alliance & Wuhan Lab for bioweapons research

Money to Bill Gates' GAVI

Money for censorship in Europe

“USAID is a CIA front that used $5B in 2014 to ignite a Colour Revolution in Ukraine. Victoria Nuland picked the new Government a month before the old Government was overthrown…” -RFK Jr.

"There is probably no entity in the government that is more of an entrenched power center of unelected bureaucrats with less accountability, less oversight than USAID. They funnel money to their cronies all over the world through a swampy network of NGOs and cutouts, including some very troubling elements of focusing on things like regime change and destabilizing foreign countries." - Stephen Miller

