NEW PODCAST: "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 013: Calgary NDP politician trying to CENSOR & CANCEL event about childhood vaccines

Leftist NDP/AHS MLA Luanne Metz who killed our hydroxychloroquine trial (leading to 1600 deaths) wants to CANCEL me on the same day that I meet with Alberta Ministry of Health Officials about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines and children!

Help me out folks. Write to your MLA in support of our event. Write to Luanne Metz and let her know we will not be silenced or cancelled.

At the Alberta Legislature Building on May 15, 2024, meeting with government officials

Give a gift subscription

Share