NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)

Extremely rare data from Alberta Ministry of Health showing skyrocketing stillbirths with a rise of up to 55% since COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine rollout.

This kind of data is not available anywhere else in the world.

Alberta Health Services continues to recommend COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in pregnancy, what can only be described as medical malpractice and medical malfeasance.

