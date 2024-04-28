NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)
Extremely rare data from Alberta Ministry of Health showing skyrocketing stillbirths with a rise of up to 55% since COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine rollout.
This kind of data is not available anywhere else in the world.
Alberta Health Services continues to recommend COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in pregnancy, what can only be described as medical malpractice and medical malfeasance.
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)