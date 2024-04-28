7

NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 28, 2024
7
Transcript

Extremely rare data from Alberta Ministry of Health showing skyrocketing stillbirths with a rise of up to 55% since COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine rollout.

This kind of data is not available anywhere else in the world.

Alberta Health Services continues to recommend COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in pregnancy, what can only be described as medical malpractice and medical malfeasance.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
