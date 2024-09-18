mRNA Injury Stories - 15 year old Tennessee boy Tristen Franklin collapsed & died suddenly while jogging on Aug.27, 2024

By Tony Garcia and Jordan Gartner

Published: Aug. 28, 2024 at 8:31 PM MDT

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teenager in Tennessee died on Tuesday while he was out for a jog in the neighborhood.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as 15-year-old Tristen Franklin.

The Sycamore High School student was jogging that day on his normal route as a cross-country runner when he collapsed.

Neighbor Troy Simpkins said he would usually see Tristen on the teen’s afternoon runs and they would say hello to one another.

On Tuesday, he said he saw him on his run and didn’t think anything of it until his husband was called by another neighbor about the teen collapsing.

The group quickly called 911, but Tristen died.

“My heart just goes out to them. I mean, it is so sad. He was so young and had his whole life ahead of him,” Simpkins said. “Tell the people in your life how much you love them.”

The Cheatham County School District said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the high school student’s death.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time. The impact of such a loss is immeasurable,” a spokesperson with the school district shared.

Counseling support would also be provided at Sycamore High to assist those affected.

Temperatures surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pleasant View area on Tuesday.

The teen’s cause of death was not immediately released with the coroner continuing their examination.

My Take…

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Sudden Cardiac Deaths continue…

Give a gift subscription

Share