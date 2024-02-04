Share this post
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson: Pedophilia & child sex abusers in Canada's top healthcare jobs (Alberta Health Services) Premier Danielle Smith can make history (Red Deer Feb.3, 2024)
makismd.substack.com
Feb 04, 2024
97
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson: Pedophilia & child sex abusers in Canada's top healthcare jobs (Alberta Health Services) Premier Danielle Smith can make history by taking back our healthcare system (Red Deer Feb.3, 2024)
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
