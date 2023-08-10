I have written about mRNA vaccine treatments:

BROMELAIN - enzymes derived from Pineapple stems and fruit

Ananas comosus is one of the most popular, edible tropical fruits, and a member of the family Bromeliaceae, grown in several tropical and subtropical countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Kenya, China, and the Philippines.

For many years, the pineapple has been valued because of its pleasant, sweet taste, in addition to a wealth of nutrients such as fiber, numerous vitamins, manganese, and copper.

Due to its low calorific value, and enormous wealth of nutrients, it has become a frequent component of diets in people who are concerned with their weight. However, it is worth noting that pineapple and its compounds were successfully used in folk medicine in the past, for various health problems.

Bromelain is a key enzyme found in pineapple and has been known since 1876. Bromelain is typically extracted from the stems but can also be extracted from the fruit. Stems have higher concentration of Bromelain than the fruit.

Bromelain is made up of a variety of proteases, as well as phosphatase, glucosidase, peroxidase, cellulases, and glycoprotein (Bhattacharyya, 2008). Minor thiol endopeptidase, ananain, comosain, protease inhibitors, and organically bound calcium are all present in pineapple Bromelain (Gautam et al., 2010; Bala et al., 2013).

BROMELAIN and COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Protein