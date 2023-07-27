The seeds of Nigella sativa, commonly known as black seed or black cumin, are used in folk (herbal) medicine all over the world for the treatment and prevention of a number of diseases (click here)

In South Asia, it is called Kalonji.

Its Arabic name is Habat-ul-Sauda.

Its English name is Black cumin.

Nigella Sativa is used as a spice in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. The black seeds taste like oregano and have bitterness to them like mustard-seeds.

Much of the biological activity of the seeds has been shown to be due to thymoquinone.

In Islamic literature, Nigella Sativa is considered as one of the greatest forms of healing medicine. It has been recommended for using on a regular basis in Tibb-e-Nabwi (Prophetic Medicine). (click here)