Childhood Vaccine Injury - 6 month old Liam Archer Osterhout died the same day he received the HepB,Tdap,Rotovirus,polio and pneumococcal vaccines

Dr. William Makis MD
Jul 11, 2024
Meet Liam, here he is getting his 6 month shots at the Doctor's office back in 2019. He died that same day.

6 month old Liam Archer Osterhout died the same day he received the HepB,Tdap,Rotovirus,polio and pneumococcal vaccines on his six-month birthday.

Liam was very fussy when they arrived home so his mother gave him Tylenol and nursed Liam to console him and then he fell asleep.

Liam was laid down in his crib and found blue and lifeless less than 30 minutes later.

She rushed him to his Papa, Del, who is a First Responder, and he did all he could to try to revive Liam until the ambulance arrived. Unfortunately, Liam could not be revived.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
