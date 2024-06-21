Share this post
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024
Jun 21, 2024
62
Share this post
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024
makismd.substack.com
9
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024