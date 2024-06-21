Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9

VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 21, 2024
9
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD - (Husband survived lethal hospital protocols) May 2024

Give a gift subscription

Share

9 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - United Conservative Party "An Injection of Truth" June 17, 2023 - bring back medical ethics!
  Dr. William Makis MD
Winter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverups
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO (CHD - both parents died from COVID-19 Vaccines) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" News: Our COVID-19 Vaccine Injury paper that was CENSORED & CANCELLED by Lancet has finally passed peer…
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO - UCP Live Event - An Injection of Truth - Live in Calgary on June 17, 2024 - Dr.William Makis speech
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Daughter miscarried Twins after COVID-19 Vaccine) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (17 year old daughter Aubrynn had 3 heart attacks after Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and died)
  Dr. William Makis MD