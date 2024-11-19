Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
146
41

BREAKING NEWS: Premier Danielle Smith Office & Alberta Health Services went shopping for a Court date today to have me thrown in prison for 83 days!

Dr. William Makis MD
Nov 19, 2024
146
41
Share
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS: Premier Danielle Smith Office & Alberta Health Services went shopping for a Court date today to have me thrown in prison for 83 days!

They want Jan.15, 2025.

Thank you for phone calls to ABDanielleSmith at 780-427-2251 & emails expressing your support!

Yes, this is very real, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working closely with AHS to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

I will retain legal counsel.

I will start a GoFundme to pay for the extortion fees that Premier Smith and AHS are extorting my family for. I will ask for your kind support in this.

I will fight to protect my family, until my last breath.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this podcast

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with James Templeton - Most Innovative Cancer Cures Doctors won't share (May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
RFK Jr - Autism and Hepatitis B Vaccine within 30 days
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - TFM Report with Dr.William Makis (Nov.11, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEWS: Best analysis on CNN from early morning Nov.6, 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Info Wars (Alex Jones ) - Ivermectin can't be stopped - our Ivermectin paper going viral around the world
  Dr. William Makis MD
LIVE EVENT in Red Deer - Arrival of Accountability - The healthcare disaster under Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEWS: LIVE EVENT in Red Deer Oct.28 - Arrival of Accountability - we need ACCOUNTABILITY from Premier Danielle Smith, not more BS talk, or…
  Dr. William Makis MD