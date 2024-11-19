BREAKING NEWS: Premier Danielle Smith Office & Alberta Health Services went shopping for a Court date today to have me thrown in prison for 83 days!

They want Jan.15, 2025.

Thank you for phone calls to ABDanielleSmith at 780-427-2251 & emails expressing your support!

Yes, this is very real, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working closely with AHS to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

I will retain legal counsel.

I will start a GoFundme to pay for the extortion fees that Premier Smith and AHS are extorting my family for. I will ask for your kind support in this.

I will fight to protect my family, until my last breath.

Give a gift subscription

Share