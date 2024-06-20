VIDEO - United Conservative Party "An Injection of Truth" June 17, 2023 - bring back medical ethics!

VIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" June 17, 2023 - bring back medical ethics

Alberta may be the only province in Canada that can bring back informed consent, medical ethics & restore the Hippocratic Oath.

We must stop recycling corrupt bureaucrats at AHS. This is ridiculous and insane.

We can do better for $23 billion a year.

Call to Action

A call to action has been posted on the http://aninjectionoftruth.ca website

Please write to your MLA, Health Minister and Premier Smith and ask for new leadership at AHS, a new College and suspension of COVID-19 Vaccines in children.

We also need an investigation into the activities of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta - why are they restoring licenses of RCMP arrested pedophiles, child sex abusers and child sex traffickers and removing medical licenses of good hard working doctors?

