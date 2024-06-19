Playback speed
VIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" News: Our COVID-19 Vaccine Injury paper that was CENSORED & CANCELLED by Lancet has finally passed peer review & will be published!

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 19, 2024
30
Share
Transcript

In 2023, The LANCET censored & CANCELLED a ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper within 24hr after 100,000s downloads.

I’ve learned that it has just passed peer review & will be PUBLISHED!

74% of sudden deaths due to COVID-19 Vaccine! 325 Autopsies reviewed.

This is yet another game changer.

My advice to any politician listening (no matter the political spectrum) - get on the right side of history, because the evidence of COVID-19 Vaccine harm is washing ashore like a Tsunami of Truth.

I will post the new PREPRINT as soon as I get it.

