VIDEO - TEN Videos from Japan - COVID-19 Vaccine Victims & families speak out, doctors warning about mRNA dangers, speeches and Japanese TV spots

Share this postVIDEO - TEN Videos from Japan - COVID-19 Vaccine Victims & families speak out, doctors warning about mRNA dangers, speeches and Japanese TV spotsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisSubscribe to watchVIDEO - TEN Videos from Japan - COVID-19 Vaccine Victims & families speak out, doctors warning about mRNA dangers, speeches and Japanese TV spotsDr. William Makis MDJul 01, 2024∙ Paid50Share this postVIDEO - TEN Videos from Japan - COVID-19 Vaccine Victims & families speak out, doctors warning about mRNA dangers, speeches and Japanese TV spotsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareVIDEO 01: Major Japanese Press ConferenceListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in15 minutes with Dr.MakisIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. William Makis MDRecent EpisodesVIDEO - CHD (Flu vaccine killed young mother) May 202410 hrs ago • Dr. William Makis MDChildhood Vaccine Injuries - HPV Gardasil Vaccine caused two sisters to have infertility (Premature Ovarian Failure)Jun 30 • Dr. William Makis MDINTERVIEW - TNT The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - Focus on Ivermectin and Turbo Cancer (June 20, 2024)Jun 30 • Dr. William Makis MDINTERVIEW - Unscrew the News - They are coming after your children - Alberta Health Services (June 3, 2024)Jun 29 • Dr. William Makis MDmRNA TURBO CANCER Coverup - Dutch biologist Maarten Fornerod discusses Japanese Turbo Cancer study on Dutch TV - within 2 months, study is…Jun 28 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - CHD (One Pfizer Injured me, Sep.21, 2023)Jun 28 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - CHD (Pfizer Injured me, Nov.14, 2023)Jun 27 • Dr. William Makis MD