Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

VIDEO - TEN Videos from Japan - COVID-19 Vaccine Victims & families speak out, doctors warning about mRNA dangers, speeches and Japanese TV spots

Dr. William Makis MD
Jul 01, 2024
∙ Paid
6
Share

VIDEO 01: Major Japanese Press Conference

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD (Flu vaccine killed young mother) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
Childhood Vaccine Injuries - HPV Gardasil Vaccine caused two sisters to have infertility (Premature Ovarian Failure)
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - TNT The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - Focus on Ivermectin and Turbo Cancer (June 20, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - Unscrew the News - They are coming after your children - Alberta Health Services (June 3, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA TURBO CANCER Coverup - Dutch biologist Maarten Fornerod discusses Japanese Turbo Cancer study on Dutch TV - within 2 months, study is…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (One Pfizer Injured me, Sep.21, 2023)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Pfizer Injured me, Nov.14, 2023)
  Dr. William Makis MD