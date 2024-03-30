VIDEOS - Kevin McKernan discusses ribosomal frameshifting, Kevin McKernan's CPAC/ICS-5 Presentation & Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable Feb.23-26, 2024 (3 videos in total)

VIDEO - Pierre Kory and Kevin McKernan discuss ribosomal frameshifting

Genomics Expert Kevin McKernan on How mRNA Vaccine Frame-shifting Could Be Causing Long-COVID Symptoms: “If you frameshift over the stop codons, you’re going to be making proteins that are spike-mito proteins. When I talk to a lot of the Long Vax patients I hear of all these things that remind me of my time in the mitochondrial disease sequencing space…We tried to publish this in 2021 with Peter McCullough. Two reviewers signed off on it and then the editor stepped in and torpedoed the paper.”

(Source: Chief Nerd on X)

VIDEO 02 - CPAC 2024 (ICS-5) - Kevin McKernan’s presentation (Feb.23, 2024)

VIDEO 03 - US Senator Ron Johnson’s Hearing (Feb.26, 2024)

