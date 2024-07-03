VIDEO - Philippines' House of Representatives Investigates 290K+ Excess Deaths Correlated with Experimental Vaccines

Philippines' House of Representatives Investigates 290K+ Excess Deaths Correlated with Experimental Vaccines

....there are Filipino people who are sick and tired of how the DOH(Department of Health) has let us down, has refused to admit that people are dying, turning a blind eye to the people who are getting sick, turbo cancers, myocarditis, children who are suddenly sick as if they are 60, 70-year-old people.

...there does not seem to be any sympathy for the people who have died, for the people who are now physically disabled because of these vaccines.

...And that's the reason why the chair believes that there is really a correlation between these two....

...those pharmaceutical companies provided us the vaccines before the vaccination rollout. There's really an agreement that indicates that they cannot be sued.

... Why would a pharmaceutical company insist on not being sued if there will be injuries or fatalities that may come after as a result of that?

...We've been a part of that mistake because we approved the law that mandate the pharmaceutical to be responsible. And now we learn from that mistake. And there's a reason why we are so serious about finding out those amendments. Because we've already learned. That's what we should do from that mistake. Moving forward, we will correct the mistakes.

