VIDEO - Part 1: Vaxxed v. Unvaxxed Study: James Lyons-Weiler (childhood vaccines and chronic diseases, autism)

In the first of a 2-part series, James Lyons-Weiler dives into the study that he and pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas published that compared the 10.5 years of office visits from vaccinated and unvaccinated children within Dr. Paul’s practice.

He talks about vaccine-preventable diseases versus the risk of chronic vaccine-induced illnesses, including autoimmune disease. We talk about the lack of informed consent provided by medical professionals and discuss what can be done within the federal government to influence health policies.

Dr. James Lyons-Weiler is a research scientist, author, and founder and CEO of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge, also known as IPAK. He has written three books, one on Ebola, another on Cures vs. Profits and a third on The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism.

He, along with other scientists at IPAK, perform research in the public interest aimed at finding ways to reduce human suffering.

In 2020, Dr. Lyons-Weiler founded IPAK-EDU, an online University that offers in-depth courses to empower the public through knowledge.

His main outlets include his substack Popular Rationalism, and his semi-regular podcast, Unbreaking Science.

In April 2020, Dr. Lyons-Weiler published the first study of the risk of chronic illness due to repeated exposures to SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins; these results were validated by Harvard University.

He has published studies comparing the health outcomes of children exposed to vaccines compared to those who have not with surprising results, along with studies that show children on the CDC vaccine schedule are in whole-body aluminum toxicity 100% of their days in the first year of life.

He is now studying the risk of pathogenic priming due to proteins in pediatric vaccines and comparing aluminum toxicity across vaccine schedules in various countries, which might explain the stunning rise in chronic illness in children.

