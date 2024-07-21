Share this post
VIDEO - Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.
makismd.substack.com
VIDEO - Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.
Jul 21, 2024
168
Share this post
VIDEO - Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.
makismd.substack.com
31
Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died after their mothers received COVID-19 Vaccinations.