VIDEO - Japan Press Conference against WHO Pandemic Treaty

Press Conference from Japan: A Call for Global Solidarity: The Largest Global Protest Against WHO. Highlights:

Hello, everyone. This National Movement is, in fact, a campaign to protect the lives of our citizens from the public health dictatorship of the Gates Foundation, WHO, the Japanese government, and the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, created through an artificial pandemic.

During the coronavirus crisis, in April 2021, you might remember, Japan's own Anthony Fauci, Keizo Takemi, in a public webinar organized by the UN Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federation of Economic Organizations, ....stated that the main source of funding for these activities comes from the Gates foundation.

...WHO has not stopped using the pandemic agreement and IHR revisions as a lever for the global vaccine business and the building of a totalitarian framework.

Deceptive procedures and meetings by WHO must be monitored by people all around the world, as a necessity.

On May 28th, from 9 am local time, (during the 77th World Health Assembly) Community A's deliberations and decisions will be critically observed, and as a result, this movement might immediately call for withdrawal from WHO. The event of Community A will be live-streamed on my X at the same time on the day.

From this Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare press room, to everyone nationwide I once again appeal for everyone to gather at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Hibiya at noon on May 13th, to hereby declare a national movement!!

For Japan, for the world, please lend us your support.

Give a gift subscription

Share