19

VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 25, 2024
19
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008

Christina Tarsell was a 21-year-old college student majoring in studio arts at Bard College when she received a series of three Gardasil shots. A talented athlete, artist and honor roll student, she died suddenly and without explanation shortly after the third shot in June 2008

Emily Tarsell in front of a photo of Chris with her Dad

Give a gift subscription

Share COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

19 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
18:59
18:59
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
  
Dr. William Makis MD
21:43
21:43
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
35:56
35:56
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
24:28
24:28
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
4:06
4:06
VIDEO - Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 international soccer players collapsing in the past week
1:44
1:44
WINTER OF DIED SUDDENLY - Three soccer players collapse on the pitch, on LIVE TV, within 1 week in March 2024, 13 in the past month, 35 in the past 4 months.
1:00:53
1:00:53
INTERVIEW - Deanna Lorraine on Stew Peters Network with Dr.William Makis - Disease X (Jan.15, 2024)