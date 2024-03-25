VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008

VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008

Christina Tarsell was a 21-year-old college student majoring in studio arts at Bard College when she received a series of three Gardasil shots. A talented athlete, artist and honor roll student, she died suddenly and without explanation shortly after the third shot in June 2008

