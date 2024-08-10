Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
40

VIDEO - Greed and the Pharmaceutical Industry (Ron Piana, by Soft White Underbelly)

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 10, 2024
40
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - Greed and the Pharmaceutical Industry (Ron Piana, by Soft White Underbelly)

Give a gift subscription

Share

40 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki who removed over 1 million videos on COVID-19 Vaccines as a Deep State Operative, has died of Lung Cancer on…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Unvaccinated Husband Robert was killed by COVID Hospital protocols (June 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Vax injured without consent
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (2 days after COVID-19 jab her son was on life support) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA Injury Stories - 32 year old doctor, Dr.Maddie Giegold (UCSF Fresno) died suddenly from a stroke 5 days before graduation
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Injured by COVID-19 Vaccine and lost job)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Flu shot killed young mom) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD